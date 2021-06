A local man in his 50s known to surf Ala Moana Bowls was found face down in the water at the popular surf spot at about 8:30 Wednesday morning. Honolulu Fire Department units were on the scene at 8:35 a.m., swam out, and — with the help of lifeguards — got the man out of the water at 8:39. Emergency Medical Services took over at that point. The man’s condition was not reported.