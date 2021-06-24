May Teacher of the Month awarded Carolina Grove restaurant gift card

Carolina Grove co-owner Jim Mayes Jr. awards R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy's Alexis Evans with a $50 gift card to the restaurant on Alice Drive on Wednesday. Evans was named May's Teacher of the Month, a contest hosted by The Sumter Item and sponsored by the restaurant, by earning the most votes from the public. Voting for June's Teacher of the Month contest is open through Monday, June 28. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 30, and will receive a $50 gift card to Carolina Grove. Vote once daily at www.theitem.com/teacher. Participation does not require a subscription.