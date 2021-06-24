Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Peace in our times of trouble

Today's devotion asks this question, "How can I have peace that passes my understanding?" In Philippians 4:6-7, we see, "Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus." (KJV) I believe we all know in our heart that the peace contained in our text is never the possession of the worldly, carnal, unfaithful backslider, but it is truly a reality for the Christian who cares about his or her walk with God. That being said, God has promised the Christian a peace that passes his or her understanding. This peace is not necessarily enjoyed when all is well, but when all isn't well.