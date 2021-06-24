Cancel
Restaurants

Letters: Editorial on COVID-19 unfair to restaurants; We need agriculture, not more development; Governor unrealistic in dealing with pandemic

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent editorial unfairly suggested that restaurants are responsible for an inordinate number of COVID cases statewide and that restaurants are not doing enough to protect employees and guests (“Restaurants must curb COVID cases,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 15). The editorial cited 65 cases from three clusters, which represents less...

Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts test positive for Covid, officials say

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state health officials.As of 12 June there had been 3,791 cases among more than 3.7m fully vaccinated people in the state, data from the Department of Public Health shows.That means that around one in 1,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts are still becoming infected despite getting their shots.“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer told The Boston Herald.“The viral load is not very high. Breakthroughs are expected,...
Public Healthswnewsmedia.com

Letter: The governor needs to cede his emergency powers

The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken more of an upbeat turn over the past several months due to the successful vaccination rates and some areas even here in Minnesota are approaching 70% with shot and 60% are fully vaccinated. As a result, most restrictions have been lifted including statewide mask mandates, capacity limits, etc.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

We need a comprehensive commission on COVID-19

There’s a growing clamor on Capitol Hill and elsewhere for creation of an independent body similar to the Robb-Silberman or 9/11 commissions to look into the origin of the COVID-19 virus that has taken the lives of more than 600,000 Americans, and more than 3.8 million people worldwide — the worst pandemic in more than a century.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Legislators Demand a Voice in Public Health Restrictions: The COVID-19 Pandemic Showed the Dangers of Letting Governors Unilaterally, Dramatically and Indefinitely Magnify Their Own Powers

Pennsylvania legislators last week officially ended the state's COVID-19 "disaster emergency," which Gov. Tom Wolf repeatedly extended after declaring it 15 months ago. While the immediate practical effect of the legislature's vote will be minimal, it exemplifies an important step toward reining in the vast powers that Wolf and other governors have exercised during the pandemic.
Public HealthDaily Local News

Editorial: Take care of yourself as COVID pandemic eases

As our nation passes the unfortunate milestone of 600,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, it’s only right to continue focusing on the pandemic and the need for all of us to get vaccinated and take other precautions so we can finally put it behind us. But we just received a stark...
PharmaceuticalsThe Post and Courier

Letter: More residents need COVID vaccine

With only 28% of Aiken residents being fully vaccinated, I don't understand our local government's attitude toward rescinding the mask requirements and its move to fully open Aiken as if the virus was no longer a threat. It's an embarrassment that our community disregards the welfare of others when the...
PharmaceuticalsDaily Freeman

Letter: We need ethically created coronavirus vaccine

I find it disconcerting that no one is talking about the ethics, or lack thereof, involved in the creation of the COVID-19 vaccines. How many products do we consume, every day, that assure us they are "ethically sourced" and "cruelty free"? But what of the COVID vaccines? They have been tested using cell lines derived from "tissue" (actually cells from livers) which came from aborted babies. This is a fact that nobody disputes, although many articles try to obfuscate it.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

To end COVID-19, we need vaccine justice for developing countries—not outdated charity

We will never end the death and destruction of COVID-19 until we get real about vaccine equity. In a month of high-level meetings from the G7 to the World Health Assembly, we have seen a lot of rhetoric from the global north, and a lot of frustration and urgency from the global south, but still no substantial changes on how to get the world vaccinated. Vaccines offer an incredible opportunity for science to outpace the virus, but now we are seeing the virus outpace our outdated politics.
Moab, UTmoabsunnews.com

Letter to the Editor: More education is needed

Our beloved mountains are on fire. How about some Utah Department of Transportation highway signs letting people know of the extreme fire danger so another fire somewhere else around here doesn’t get started? That would be a good start. Then how about full-page ads in the papers and posters educating people about the extreme fire danger and our exceptional drought and that we’re the most drought-stricken state in the nation? How about urging the state to have information on all the digital interstate highway signs? How about urging our representatives and governor to help get this done and get people educated about the very real, very serious reality we’re living in?
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Public HealthDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: We can't underestimate the theat of COVID-19

There are those of us in the U.S. who are questioning the true seriousness of the COVID-19 infections and debating whether the governments around the world and the press over-reacted and caused undue financial suffering with all the lock downs, social distancing and cancellation of public gatherings since March 2020.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: California's digital vaccine record isn't perfect, but we need it

For weeks now, state and federal officials have been advancing the thoroughly reasonable proposition that vaccinated people can safely remove their masks and engage in all manner of activities that put the unvaccinated at high risk of contracting the coronavirus. The trouble is that the two groups can’t be easily distinguished from one another, and the officials offering appropriately different advice for each made no particular effort to help.
Public Healthcolorado.gov

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER - Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the state announced that the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing would be directed to issue enhanced payments to Medicaid nursing home providers to support industry stabilization given the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be directed to support continued infection prevention efforts and rising costs of direct care staffing. Yesterday Governor Polis signed an Executive Order to move this process forward.
PoliticsCrain's Detroit Business

Letter to the Editor: Governor and her team need an economics lesson

Well, you can't say the governor isn't throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Her latest plan to pay "workers" $300 in weekly unemployment benefits if they work part time may get a few folks off the couch, but doesn't fundamentally address the issues of small business, which desperately needs full-time employees they can't currently find.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Letter: The COVID-19 pandemic is over. Or is it?

To borrow a phrase from Brother Dave Gardner (a stand-up comedian who started out as a one-semester Southern Baptist ministerial student, drummer and vocalist), “Rejoice dear hearts. We is in the realm of the celestials.”. I thought of Brother Dave when my wife and I stopped at Kroger on the...
Healthperrytonherald.com

Gov. Abbott signs bill on prior authorization regarding health care

Care for countless Texas patients will happen more quickly by reducing health insurers’ bureaucratic delays, thanks to a bill Gov. Greg Abbott allowed to become law last weekend. The Texas Medical Association (TMA) prioritized curbing health insurers’ onerous prior authorization practices this legislative session, resulting in passage of House Bill 3459 by Rep. Greg Bonnen, MD (R-Friendswood),…
PharmaceuticalsWashington Times-Herald

Editorial: We need prizes to protect ourselves

Some of the next millionaires in Massachusetts will be made because of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it won’t be for their work for Pfizer or Moderna, the companies making the medicine. Starting next week, the state will hold weekly drawings for $1 million prizes for anyone 18 and older who...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs Deal to Buy At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a deal to buy COVID-19 test kits that Iowans can take at home. The move is intended to be in place as the Test Iowa program is being phased out. Reynolds did not disclose the purchase price and the Iowa Department of Public of Health hasn’t released details on how to get the kits. The first drive-through Test Iowa sites were established in late April of last year as Covid cases began to spike here. By this spring, just five state-run testing sites remained. The Council Bluffs site closed Wednesday. The site in Cedar Rapids will close at the end of testing late this afternoon and the Waterloo Test Iowa location is closing Friday at 4 p-m. The final two locations in Davenport and Des Moines will close for good in mid-July.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?

It’s getting pretty normal out here. Drivers are sitting in traffic again. Planes are full. Restaurants – at least those that can find enough staff to open – are busy. Shoppers are shopping, largely without masks. Workers are going back to work, campers back to camp, and performers back to performing in front of crowds – not just video cameras.