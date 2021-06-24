Letters: Editorial on COVID-19 unfair to restaurants; We need agriculture, not more development; Governor unrealistic in dealing with pandemic

Our beloved mountains are on fire. How about some Utah Department of Transportation highway signs letting people know of the extreme fire danger so another fire somewhere else around here doesn’t get started? That would be a good start. Then how about full-page ads in the papers and posters educating people about the extreme fire danger and our exceptional drought and that we’re the most drought-stricken state in the nation? How about urging the state to have information on all the digital interstate highway signs? How about urging our representatives and governor to help get this done and get people educated about the very real, very serious reality we’re living in?