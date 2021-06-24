Connecticut towns face question: Once recreational marijuana is legal, where should it be sold?

The Healing Corner in Bristol is one of the few medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. They started to serve patients Monday. John Woike/Hartford Courant

With legal marijuana stores likely to start appearing around Connecticut next year, communities including West Hartford, New Britain, Bristol and others are starting to consider exactly where they should be allowed.

The new state law that legalizes recreational marijuana use also allows cities and towns to regulate where it can be sold, setting up an opportunity for communities to designate specific districts, set other rules or ban retail sales altogether.

West Hartford, for instance, will soon begin a five- or six-month study of how to regulate marijuana sales, while New Britain plans mostly to use the same rules it established two years ago for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Prospect took a different tack: Its planning and zoning commission last week prohibited recreational marijuana businesses altogether.

The new state law allows recreational use of marijuana starting July 1 and will permit businesses to sell it beginning in mid-2022. But the legislation still lets local communities use zoning regulations to limit where those operations can be.

“It does take some time to figure out how this would work best for everyone, how we can make it work in a safe, thoughtful way that benefits the community,” West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said Wednesday.

“This is new for us, and we need to look at unintended consequences,” Cantor said.

West Hartford’s town council on Tuesday asked Town Manager Matt Hart to work with staff in the coming months to draft rules for marijuana retail locations. Hart will be meeting with city lawyers along with officials from the human services, emergency services, development and planning departments, among others.

“We’ll conduct a comprehensive review. We’ll want to bring a lot of folks to the table — eventually our planning and zoning commission will play a role,” Hart said.

“We’ll want to look at how other jurisdictions and states have handled this, and lessons learned,” he said. “I’m operating from the premise that the council will want to allow this in some fashion, so what would be the best set of rules and parameters for our community?”

In New Britain, Mayor Erin Stewart expects only a few modifications to the city’s existing regulations on medical marijuana dispensaries.

“It’s a double-edged sword. We’re looking to do our due diligence to ensure the protection of our community,” she said Wednesday. “We won’t have pot stores within a certain number of feet of schools or places of worship.”

The city’s 2019 zoning regulations on medical marijuana dispensaries prohibit any within 300 feet of churches, schools, parks or playgrounds. Dispensaries can’t operate in residential buildings, and must be at least 100 feet from any home on the same street.

“We wrote this two years ago under the assumption it would be legalized. We’ll reconvene the group that discussed it two years ago to see what we need to adjust for the protection of our community,” Stewart said.

The state law allows for a 3% local tax on marijuana sales along with a state tax of more than 6%. Stewart said she wants to see revenue go toward local substance abuse prevention efforts.

“I don’t think the (state) bill was heavy enough on the prevention side of things. Our local prevention council that tries to curb underage drinking and tobacco use will add a marijuana piece,” she said. “I think the bill should be reworked to include prevention dollars for education for the community, especially to youth.”

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said Bristol will also use its existing rules as the base for regulating recreational marijuana sales.

“We already have a medical marijuana dispensary so we have a foundation set,” Zoppo-Sassu said.

The city will be formulating rules for the sale as well as commercial growing of marijuana, she said.