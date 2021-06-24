Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

2030 set for launch of reusable rocket

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO >> The Japanese government plans to develop a rocket with reusable parts that would be recovered after launch. It would be the successor to the H3 flagship rocket scheduled to go into operation this fiscal year. The first launch of a reusable rocket would happen as early as 2030.

