Chromebooks are incredibly popular these days. From education to enterprise, Google has a hit on its hands with Chrome OS. There are already a number of premium Chromebooks out there, but what if you want to run Chrome OS in a desktop environment? There are a number of excellent Chromeboxes out there to accomplish this very task. While they don’t get as much hype or fanfare as their mobile counterparts, Chromeboxes are reliable for work and school applications. In addition, if you like working on a bigger screen, a Chromebox is the ideal device for you. In this guide we’ll take a look at the best Chromeboxes from Acer, ASUS, and HP. Hopefully you’ll find something on our list that meets your needs.