Significant strides have been made in recent years in the development of innovative medical technologies and devices, especially in digital health and the field of surgical robotics. There are a range of challenges that manufacturers of new devices must overcome in development stages and on the path toward market approval. But ultimately, approval does not guarantee broad adoption among customers – it is essential that a product addresses an unmet need and that end users can rapidly and effectively implement it into their practices and in the operating room. Robust training and education programs play an important role in ensuring seamless adoption and implementation for any new product. There are several key takeaways that manufacturers must consider when developing, assessing, or redesigning a commercial training program.