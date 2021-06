Developer Walaber initially released the soft physics driving game JellyCar on Xbox Indies and PC well over a decade ago, and it became one of the earlier releases in the iPhone era. We first posted about the game way back in October of 2008, almost 13 years ago(!), and the game officially launched later that same month. That first JellyCar game was a huge success, and about a year later and in partnership with Disney, a bigger and better sequel appropriately titled JellyCar 2 made its way to the App Store. This too was a success and was followed by JellyCar 3 in early 2011, which we also enjoyed. That means that… yes, some how, some way, JellyCar 3 launched more than a decade ago. That is just TOO LONG a span to go without a JellyCar game, and Walaber apparently agrees as this week he’s announced that a brand new JellyCar game is in the works with the following teaser.