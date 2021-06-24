Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will drop from orbit in August

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough every other FPS on the PC is basically an Alien game in disguise, it still feels like there’s always going to be room for an official bughunt. So we have Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a three person co-op shooter that drops you and your team onto LV-895 to shoot explosive bolts at creatures full of acid. Smart. Very smart. You don’t want to rethink that tactic? No. You don’t see any obvious flaws in that plan? It’s probably too late to change, now. It’s out in August.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireteam Elite#Recon#Technician#Perk Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aliens: Fireteam on Higher Difficulty Forces Some UI Options to be Turned Off

Cold Iron Studios Creative Director Matt Highison explains how UI options work on Aliens: Fireteam and how it is different in higher difficulties. The Alien franchise has always been the sci-fi horror genre even on the different games that spawned through the years. In this game, it does not only offer jump scares, it also makes players feel the dread slowly creeping in as supplies and ammo get depleted and they do not know what kind of Xenomorph or Synthetic will be coming out from the shadows next.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Terra Invicta Preview: From Long War to Alien Invasion

Pavonis Interactive started by making XCOM mods, but now, they’re making their own vision come to life with Terra Invicta—a 4X strategy title where aliens invade the Earth. Turn-based strategy with squad-based combat hit its peak when XCOM decided to change up its formula from prior iterations to create a...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date and pre-order details announced

The three-player cooperative survival shooter set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, will arrive Aug. 24, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. 20th Century Games and Cold Iron Studios announced the release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on Wednesday, also revealing the game’s adjusted name (it was previously known as just Aliens: Fireteam).
Video GamesCollider

New Trailer for 'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' Reveals Facehugging Action

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games has unveiled a new trailer and release date for its upcoming game installment in the Alien universe titled, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The latest installment will be a cooperative third-person shooter that thrusts hardened marines into a battle of survival against terrifying and evolving Xenomorph enemies and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam beginning August 24, 2021. Pre-orders are also now available across all platforms, and two editions are available for purchase.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora highlights the tech powering its lush visuals

When Ubisoft unveiled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora during its E3 Ubisoft Forward showcase, we only got a brief glimpse into the open-world game inspired by the world of the James Cameron movie. We still don’t have a ton of details on how the game will play or the story, but a newly released trailer sheds a bit more light on the tech that will be powering the game.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 24 Aug 2021. Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, 3 Weapon Decals, and "Chestburster" Joke Emote. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition upgrades the Standard Edition to...
Video Gamesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

News From LV-426: Aliens - Fireteam Elite To Release Late Summer

While fans of the Alien saga continue to wonder if there will ever be another movie, we've been given some good news over the last few months. A television show is in active production and Aliens is getting a new direct sequel from Marvel Comics. Also, it looks like the franchised universe will continue on in video game form. The latest news says that the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be releasing to a multitude of gaming platforms later this summer. The co-op wave based shooter is being readied for release by Cold Iron Studios this August 24th.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Icarus, Dean Hall’s New Survival Game, Drops In August

Last year’s PC Gaming Show teased the reveal of Icarus, a new survival game by DayZ creator, Dean Hall and his team RocketWerkz. We were treated to the full reveal back in April, and during this year's PC Gaming Show we learned that Icarus is launching this August. Icarus is...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox, PlayStation and PC release date confirmed

What are you doing in August? Fancy joining the Marine Assault squad in Aliens: Fireteam Elite?. Confirmed to launch come August 24th 2021, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will thrust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC players into the year 2022 as a mysterious distress call sees your Marine Assault squad travel to LV-895 in the outer colonies. It’s here where you’ll spend your time in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. And you can be sure it’ll be a mad one.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

(Updated) Aliens: Fireteam Release Date And Name Change Leaked

Update June 23rd 10:36AM - Cold Iron Studios has released a new trailer confirming that its game's new name is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new trailer shows off some of the game's visuals and gameplay and also confirms the release window of "August 2021", although it stops short of declaring an actual date. Original story follows below.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, 3 Weapon Decals, and "Chestburster" Joke Emote. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition upgrades the Standard Edition to include the Endeavor Veteran Pack and the Endeavor Pass which contains four additional cosmetic DLC bundles - including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more - that will release alongside upcoming free major gameplay updates. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience. THE ULTIMATE HUNT: Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the UAS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats. Stunning visuals, iconic enemies, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape, combined with new storylines in a series of replayable campaigns, expand upon the story from the blockbuster films. SURVIVE THE HIVE: Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity. CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIRETEAM: Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will only run with ray-tracing

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the best-looking games we got to see this summer with its lush jungles and mindblowing open world. In the short trailer that Ubisoft decided to show earlier this month, we got to see detailed environments, creatures and characters, designed fully for next-gen consoles and PC.