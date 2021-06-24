Which MLB Teams Should Be Making Midseason Deals?

The All-Star game is nearly upon us as the fun exhibition weekend of activities gives us an opportunity to imagine a dream team of all of the best performers from the first half of the year playing together. It may no longer have any stakes, but it’s a much-needed celebration of the league’s top performers thus far. It also gives us a midway evaluation- who has been the pinnacle of the league? Who has the most players? Who is a big name that surprisingly didn’t make it because they’ve underperformed and needs to kick it up a notch following the break?