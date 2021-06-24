TCU’s Mike Miles on USA Basketball, becoming a leader and playing with Chet Holmgren

The top young talent in the basketball world is in Fort Worth this week, trying out for USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon. Those in the mix include Chet Holmgren, regarded as the top recruit in the 2021 class and the possible “prize” for the 2022 NBA Draft as the top overall pick. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Kennedy Chandler are other possible lottery picks in the 2022 draft competing for spots on the team.