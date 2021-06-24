Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

The One Thing This Hormone Expert Wants You To Pay Attention To In Your 50s

MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Your hormones shift throughout your lifetime, but three big milestones tend to dominate the conversation: puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Everyone's body is different, of course, but for many women, the latter happens sometime in the early 50s. (The international average age is 52 years old, in case you're curious.)

www.mindbodygreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Medicine#Hormones#The Mindbodygreen Podcast#Progesterone#Mindbodygreen#Bisglycinate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Longevity
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Check before you experience these unfavorable outcomes. The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Hair CareEssence

5 Ways To Prevent Hair Loss While You’re Sleeping, According To Experts

Extreme stress over the past year has resulted in a significantly higher rate of hair loss in minority communities, reports the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. What’s even more disturbing is another study revealed a 400% uptick in hair-shedding among low-income areas experiencing high COVID-19 death rates. According...
Women's HealthDaily Times

BMH COLUMN; Make self-care a priority during menopause

There are a variety of reasons why menopause can be a difficult time for women. The average age women begin to experience menopause is 51, but the most common age range actually is between 48 and 55, and it can even begin earlier or later. Perimenopause, or the period of...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 70, Stop Taking This One Thing Every Day, Doctors Say

People can begin daily pill regimens for all kinds of reasons, whether it's to improve their daily intake of certain vitamins and minerals or address a specific health issue. Sometimes, this includes over-the-counter (OTC) medicines that can be seemingly harmless and don't require a prescription. But according to a new study, doctors say many Americans should immediately stop taking one daily pill in particular. Read on to see what you might want to remove from your regimen in the future.
HealthHealthline

5 Impressive Herbs That Help Balance Your Hormones

The safest and most effective ways to use herbs to balance hormone levels remain uncertain. At times, misinformation surrounding herbal medicine and nutrition makes it hard to know which claims about herbs are valid and backed by evidence. Certain herbal remedies may be safe for some, yet dangerous for others....
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why You Drool So Much in Your Sleep

Drooling might be a common way to illustrate that someone is far away in dreamland, but if you consistently dribble when you slumber, it could actually point to a health issue. It seems innocent enough, and you probably forget about it once you wipe down your pillow, but if it...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 common habits can make your brain age fast

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that daily drinking and smoking may be linked to increases in brain aging compared to those who drink and smoke less. The research is from the University of Southern California and elsewhere. One author is Arthur W. Toga. Previous research...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Things to Never Do After Age 50, Say Experts

You know how to stay healthy after 50, right? Eat less processed food, move more, et cetera. Well, yes. But the reality is, maintaining optimum health in middle age and beyond is a bit more complicated—experts say you should avoid lapsing into some common (but often overlooked) bad habits. These are five things you should never do after age 50. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

5 myths about the menopause, debunked

In the UK, 13 million women are currently going through the menopause. Yet the symptoms are still rarely spoken about, leading to confusion and misinformation. The recent Davina McCall documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause sparked a surge in women looking for information online, with searches for ‘menopause symptoms’ up 135% in the last year alone, according to Google Trends. Clearly, more needs to be done to support women going through the menopause. So we spoke to the experts to help debunk some of the most common myths.
HealthGreatist

All I Want to Do Is Sleep: 19 Reasons You’re So Freaking Tired

Dragging yourself out of bed no matter how many Zzz’s you caught last night? Or feel like you completely lack concentration and energy?. Something might be up with your personal Rest-O-Meter beyond just lack of sleep. Reasons you feel like sleeping all the time. Health and sleepiness go hand in...
Healthwhereyat.com

6 Signs Showing That You Are Sleep Deprived And Need To Take A Rest ASAP

What is it like to not get enough sleep? If you are someone who has trouble staying awake during the day, then you know how draining this can be. Lack of sleep can lead to serious health problems and chronic fatigue, but the most immediate effect is that it makes your brain foggy. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should take a look at their sleeping habits and make sure they are getting a good night's rest.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Incredible Things That Happen When You Walk More, Say Experts

If you walk more every day, you probably know that you'll be burning more calories, you'll be bolstering your heart health, and you'll be adding years to your life. You probably also know that you'll enhance your basic physical fitness and your mobility, as well. But did you know that you'll give yourself a nice confidence boost? Or that you'll be sending oxygen—and creative juices—racing to your brain? Or that you'll be priming yourself to make better decisions throughout your day? It's all true, according to the top health experts we spoke to. For some of the interesting—and even incredible—things that happen when you walk more every day, read on, because we lay out of a handful of them right here. And if you love walking, don't miss The Secret Cult Walking Shoe That Walkers Everywhere Are Totally Obsessed With.
Nutritionhealththoroughfare.com

How to Tell If You Aren’t Getting Enough Vitamin D

Vitamins are an essential part of nutrition, yet many people are deficient in one vitamin or another without knowing it — and vitamin D is one of the most common deficiencies. It can be difficult to recognize the symptoms of low vitamin D levels, making it a serious and widespread issue.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Drink This Much Coffee a Day, It Could Increase Your Risk of Going Blind

As much as you may love the jolt of energy coffee gives you on a groggy morning, like most aspects of life, you can have too much of a good thing. It's well documented that there are a handful of risks associated with consuming a lot of caffeine. Not only can too much contribute to your anxiety levels or sleepless nights, but it can also cause digestive issues, high blood pressure, and even kidney problems. And now, there's another risk to add to the list. A recent study found that drinking a certain amount of coffee a day can put you at an increased risk of vision loss. To see if you fall into this category, read on.
HealthPosted by
Newsweek

13 Myths About Sleep You Should Stop Believing

The importance of living healthily during the day, from exercise to hydration, is increasingly indisputable. Yet despite spending much of our lives asleep, a surprising number of myths persist about this period that's so important for both body and mind. Dr. Rachel Ward, a family doctor who has appeared on...