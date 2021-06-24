Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of lightning, very little rain and gusty outflow winds can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR DRY LIGHTNING POTENTIAL * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101 and mainly north of Interstate 40 in fire weather zone 102. In Nevada Fire weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Isolated thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon and diminish in the evening. * WIND...Gusty and erratic thunderstorm outflow up to 40 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent below 4000 feet. 20 to 30 percent above 4000 feet. * THUNDERSTORMS...Expected to produce occasional lightning with very little accumulating rain. * IMPACTS...In storms that produce little rain, lightning sparked fires are a concern, and outflow winds from these storms could cause fires to spread rapidly.