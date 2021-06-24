The Daily Chop: Will Braves add an outfielder after Acuna scratch?
The Braves have been playing a very dangerous game with regards to their outfield for most of the season. Injuries to Marcell Ozuna and Cristian Pache depleted the starting lineup, then utility players such as Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia how battled nagging ailments and ineffectiveness. The outfield now consists of Abraham Almonte, Ender Inciarte, and Ronald Acuna. The latter was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday, however, with reported back tightness. His absence leaves an already thin outfield nearly untenable, which leads to the question: will the Braves add an outfielder?www.talkingchop.com