While I’d never claim to be prescient, I saw this one coming from miles away. This week’s penultimate episode of Top Chef Portland was going to winnow the field of cheftestants from three to two. Or so we thought. Yet as the food television show unfolded, I felt almost from the start that the ritualistic packing of one’s knives wouldn’t be occurring this week. The absence of tension in the way things unfolded left me believing that we were enjoying one last kumbaya moment in a season full of them before the finale next week.