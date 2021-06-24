Cancel
Preserving the Legacy of 'Beach Blanket Babylon' One Hat at a Time

By Katrina Schwartz
KQED
Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco is a town that prides itself on its quirkiness, sense of humor and colorful characters. Nothing captures that spirit quite like "Beach Blanket Babylon." Created by Steve Silver in 1974, the musical revue tour de force featured parodies of celebrities and current events, poking fun at political figures on both sides of the spectrum and sparing no one. Tourists and locals alike loved the campy show that seemed to encapsulate some of San Francisco’s zany energy. Over its 45-year run, it became synonymous with the city.

www.kqed.org
