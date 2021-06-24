Jamila Wignot’s ‘AILEY’ closes Roxbury International Film Festival

Remember the excitement of watching films on a big screen with surround sound in a darkened theater among other film lovers, and then discussing them with the filmmakers? That intimate experience returns this fall as the Chesapeake Film Festival offers a wall-to-wall weekend of provocative, insightful and innovative films October 1 and 2 at Easton’s Avalon Theatre. Friday evening begins with a VIP reception for sponsors and donors followed by screenings and discussions of environmental films, including the world premiere of a new film by local favorites Tom Horton, Dave Harp and Sandy Cannon-Brown. Saturday’s films feature two audience-pleasing narrative newcomers. Admission to Friday’s evening of environmental films and discussions is $25. Admission for Saturday’s films is $15 each.