Jamila Wignot’s ‘AILEY’ closes Roxbury International Film Festival

By Colette Greenstein
baystatebanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColette Greenstein has been a contributing arts & entertainment writer for the Banner since 2009. VIEW BIO. The 23rd annual Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) draws to a close on Saturday, June 26 with the in-person-only screening of the riveting documentary “AILEY” from award-winning director Jamila Wignot. The film screens at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts. A pre-recorded Q&A with the director will premiere on YouTube after the screening at 8:30 p.m.

www.baystatebanner.com
