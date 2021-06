There are two kinds of athletes: Guys like Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Brady, who treat their bodies like F1 cars, and guys like Bartolo Colon. But while the approach differs, when it comes to longevity, it’s a complete crapshoot. Crush all the ‘cado smoothies you want and sleep in space jammies every night, and you still might not outlast a guy who subsisted primarily on red meat and Winstons. Wade Boggs, a man who once purportedly drank 100 beers in a day, played from 1982 to 1999, after all. Those numbers shouldn’t add up, but for whatever reason they do.