Scott Morrison had a “strong show of support” out of the G7 against economic coercion and aggressive statements by China, so much so they were serving Australian Shiraz at Carbis Bay, says Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell. “Getting the G7 and US and UK and France on board was not difficult and they were even more onboard when the PM tabled the list of 14 grievances the Chinese Embassy in Australia had given a Channel 9 reporter last year,” said Mr Clennell. “Emmanuel Macron went back to his cabinet and said the list was ridiculous. “That list covering everything from Huawei to speaking up for an independent inquiry into COVID and it came at the time last year that Australia signed a defence pact with Japan.”