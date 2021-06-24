Gables to host Hawthorne, Thoreau program

The House of the Seven Gables will host a virtual encounter between Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau named “Singular Characters” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 30. They will meet up virtually to dish about literature, writing, friends in common, Concord and more. Their writing may be a tad inaccessible to today’s readers, but not their humanity. Guests will join this free virtual gathering to witness two American greats in a lively, free-ranging conversation taken from primary sources.