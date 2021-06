Today’s guest columnist is Barry Watkins, CEO of Clairvoyant Media Strategies. When I start any training session—whether for a high-profile coach, superstar athlete, on-air television personality, general manager, CEO or member of a corporate staff—I often say the same thing: You would never think about doing your job without ensuring you’re fully prepared for what’s in front of you. And yet, time and again, many people continue to wing it when it comes to one of the few areas that can immediately derail projects, reputations, even careers—how they communicate with the media, the public and even their own employees.