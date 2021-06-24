Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

My Daughter Refers to Her Friend as Her “Secret Bully”

By Carrie Bauer, Matthew Dicks, Katie Holbrook, Cassy Sarnell
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My fourth grade...

slate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bully#Race#Private School#Friendship#My Child#Care And Feeding#Slate#Waldorf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Humiliates Waitress the Entire Evening, Weeks Later Karma Gets Her – Subscriber Story

A woman at a restaurant takes out her aggression on the young waitress and it ends up costing her a big opportunity. Jenny Lassiter was looking forward to her dinner with Jack Kendrick. She'd had an eye on Jack for quite a while now, and finally, he'd asked her out to dinner. Jenny was looking her best as she walked into the fashionable restaurant, and heads turned.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I got the call at 6 p.m., left my kids with my husband and drove to her house with my socks crammed into my Birkenstocks.’: Mom urges others to ‘just show up’ when friends need you’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Once upon a time I was in my early twenties, no children, a job I could leave at work for the most part a full night’s sleep and a partridge in a pear tree. When a friend would have a baby or someone got really sick I would show up with my arms loaded full of home baked goodies, thoughtful cards, meals to their exact liking and honestly I really thought this is what service to the people in my life should look like.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

School warns mom about ‘strange man’ picking up daughter, not realizing it was her without a wig

One of the scariest experiences a parent can have is to be told by school authorities that a stranger picked up their child from school. Shanta, who goes by @heyshantaq on TikTok, revealed that she got a similar call, sending shivers down her spine. School authorities alerted Shanta that a mysterious man was picking up her daughter every day from school. They went on to describe the person and Shanta realized she knew someone that matched the description.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Daughter comes out as trans, gives dad courage to come out as well: 'We're stronger as a family'

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of bullying that some readers may find distressing. Corey Maison knew she was a girl when she was two years old, despite being assigned 'male' at birth. She wanted to transition but was afraid to tell her parents. “I wanted to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me,” she said. At the time, she didn't know that one of her parents was coming to terms with his gender as well. Corey Maison eventually opened up to her parents and embraced her true self at the age of 11. Her dad, Eric, wanted to transition but was worried about how his husband and five children would react. Four years after Corey's transition, Eric drew courage from Corey's transition to make his own in 2016. They've now become a pillar of strength for each other. Corey Maison and her father both say their transitions have brought the family closer. "We're stronger as a family," said Eric.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Who Hates Children Learns a Lesson from Her Niece – Story of the Day

An unpleasant woman who hates children finds that her life becomes complicated when she has to look after her sister's baby for a month. Janet Gordon disliked children. She was 42 and had successfully avoided contact with anyone under the age of 18 since her own childhood. If Janet disliked children, she particularly hated babies.
HealthUpworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her. Here are three things...
KidsPosted by
Shore News Network

Shocked, potty mouth toddler tells mum, “There’s a f—–g goat outside!”

Is it cute or is it shocking? A video going viral this week shows a young tot telling her mum, “There’s a f-cking goat, outside.” It would be quite a normal answer for most humans who don’t have goats wandering in their front yards to look out and see a f-cking goat, but for this toddler, she’s pretty convinced she’s onto something here. After mum tells her it’s just a goat, she reaffirms her previous statement, “It’s a f-cking goat!”