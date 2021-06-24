My Daughter Refers to Her Friend as Her “Secret Bully”

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of bullying that some readers may find distressing. Corey Maison knew she was a girl when she was two years old, despite being assigned 'male' at birth. She wanted to transition but was afraid to tell her parents. “I wanted to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me,” she said. At the time, she didn't know that one of her parents was coming to terms with his gender as well. Corey Maison eventually opened up to her parents and embraced her true self at the age of 11. Her dad, Eric, wanted to transition but was worried about how his husband and five children would react. Four years after Corey's transition, Eric drew courage from Corey's transition to make his own in 2016. They've now become a pillar of strength for each other. Corey Maison and her father both say their transitions have brought the family closer. "We're stronger as a family," said Eric.