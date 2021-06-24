Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, age 75, of Temple, died Wednesday.

Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple died Wednesday at his residence. Kenneth was born November 20, 1945 in Fresno, California to Gilbert Kunkel and Lois Cason Kunkel. He graduated from Academy High School in 1963 and attended the University of Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He married Linda Harper November, 1966. He worked as a Conductor/Brakeman for BNSF Railway. He was a member of Little River United Methodist Church and was a member of American Quarter Horse Association and American Paint Horse Association. He lived in Temple most of his life.