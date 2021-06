The NFL has handed out its protocols for the 2021 season and the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated players and personnel is huge. When the NFL made the decision to steadfastly go forward with last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to set forth a strict set of protocols that players and teams as a whole had to follow in order to, hopefully, make it through the year healthy. Now, there were obviously positive tests and some hiccups but, overall, the protocols appeared effective.