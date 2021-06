Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War have continuously pushed out content since their respective releases, and have arrived at Season 4. The debut trailer for Season 4 initially released during E3 Day One. Since then, Activision and the developers have confirmed the content that is to come in Season 4 of both games. Call of Duty: Warzone has slowly become the top player in the ever popular battle royale game mode where players must fight in squads of one to four to survive against the gas and enemy opponents. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is the latest iteration in the Call of Duty franchise and has been quite a success, as players were taken to the Cold War era where there were steady geopolitical battles. On Wednesday 17th June, Season 4 in both games will be available for download and will introduce a plethora of content.