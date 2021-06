If you see something pink floating in the sky this week, it's not a loose balloon. It's actually the moon. On the night of Thursday, June 24th, you can expect to see the "Strawberry Moon" looking down on the Sioux Empire and throughout the state. The Strawberry Moon will be full and will rise just above the horizon towards the southeast. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Strawberry Moon "will appear large and golden hued."