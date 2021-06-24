Cancel
Relationship Advice

My Wife Wants Me to Stay With Her in the Normie Line Even Though I Have PreCheck

By Jenée Desmond-Harris
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I have TSA PreCheck through my job. When my wife and I travel together, is it rude for me to use the PreCheck line? She thinks I should go through the standard security line with her. I think it makes more sense for me to use the PreCheck line. If I get through security faster, I can get us a spot at the gate or a table at a restaurant while she’s still in line. What say you?

slate.com
