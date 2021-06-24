Mary Esparza, age 86, died Monday.

Mary Esparza, age 86, born January 4th, 1935 went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 21st, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Mary was one of eleven children, born to parents Alejos and Gumesinda Lara. On November 12, 1955 she married Juan Esparza in Tahoka, Texas. They were married 52 yrs. During their marriage Mary and Juan had five children, three sons- John, Isabel, Jimmy and two daughters Cecilia and Mary Lou. Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alejos and Gumesinda Lara; her husband Juan Esparza; two sons John Esparza and Isabel Esparza; three brothers Tomas Lara, Jesse Lara & Augustin Lara & two sisters Celestine Benavides & Francis Rodriguez. Mary is survived by her children Cecilia and husband Lowell Davis, Mary Lou and husband Scott Barnett, Jimmy and wife Susan Esparza. Mary also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery, Little River-Academy, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Esparza family.