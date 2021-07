Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s service that allows you to play tons of games straight from your PC browser, has finally left its closed beta and is now open for business. Microsoft has announced that, starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with a Windows PC can log in and try it out. And, of course, you don’t have to use Microsoft Edge. No matter how much the company has been pushing that browser, it won’t limit other users. That is, unless you’re still running Firefox.