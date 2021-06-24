Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Cecil S. (Sid) Clark, Jr., age76, of Speegleville, died Monday.

Temple Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecil S. (Sid) Clark, Jr. Cecil S. (Sid) Clark, Jr. passed away June 21, 2021. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Woodway, TX 76712. Funeral services will be 2pm, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe W. Bailey of Speegleville Baptist Church officiating. Private burial will follow at White Hall Cemetery.

www.tdtnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Woodway, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Temple, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
Temple, TX
Obituaries
City
Boerne, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Flea Markets#Woodway Dr#Temple High School#State Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...