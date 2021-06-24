Killer Instinct is "in our hearts and in our minds" says Xbox boss
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken about the chances of seeing more Killer Instinct in the future, and it seems like it could be positive news for fans. Speaking on the Dropped Frames podcast (via VGC), Spencer spoke on the franchise saying it wasn't far from Xbox's attention. He said: "There are so many good games in our catalog that we’d love to visit. The response when we redid Killer Instinct at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic."www.gamesradar.com