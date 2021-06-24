Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Killer Instinct is "in our hearts and in our minds" says Xbox boss

By Patrick Dane
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken about the chances of seeing more Killer Instinct in the future, and it seems like it could be positive news for fans. Speaking on the Dropped Frames podcast (via VGC), Spencer spoke on the franchise saying it wasn't far from Xbox's attention. He said: "There are so many good games in our catalog that we’d love to visit. The response when we redid Killer Instinct at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic."

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killer Instinct#Dropped Frames#Vgc#Xbox Game Studios#Ki#Xbox Games Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie

PlayStation 4 owners are able to download a free gift courtesy of Sony starting today as part of an ongoing event. Kickstarted earlier this month to coincide with the company’s annual Days of Play promotion, gamers have spent the last few weeks working towards achieving a number of goals in an effort to unlock special rewards. To complete the first challenge, participants needed to collectively play 2.4 million games and earn a grand total of 7.2 million trophies across the console’s vast library of available titles.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft just made an Xbox Game Pass promise to give Sony sleepless nights

You’ve probably already noticed this, but Microsoft has been on something of a buying spree in recent years. It seems like every few months Microsoft was announcing some big new acquisition, culminating with the purchase of ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries – which include big-name developers and publishers like Bethesda, id Software, MachineGames, and Arkane Studios, among others – for $7.5 billion earlier this year.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Online Gameplay Blows Our Minds

What do we need to do to get on EA's list as a Battlefield 2042 game tester? Seriously, we've got holiday time to take and the latest multiplayer shooter from DICE could fill it nicely. The FPS debuted some online action during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, sharing what the game will look like once you team up with friends come October.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Our Five Favourite Announcements From the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase

Yesterday was perhaps the highlight of all of E3 2021 so far: the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. It ran for around 90 minutes, and over 30 games were shown off. It was a lot of information to take in, and we got a glimpse of a lot of really exciting games coming to Xbox, PC and other consoles at some point in the future. But what were the stand-out announcements? The highlights? The games that really got us whooping from our armchairs?
RetailComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.
Video GamesKotaku

Killer Instinct’s Soundtrack Used A Human Bone Instrument

Spinal is the Killer Instinct franchise’s resident bone daddy, so when it came time to lay down his theme for the 2013 reboot, composer Mick Gordon naturally procured an instrument made from an actual human bone to round out the track. “The last little bit that I wanted to add...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Phil Spencer talks about the future of Killer Instinct on Xbox and his desire to revive the saga

Xbox Director at Microsoft Phil Spencer has said that a new game could be created from Killer Instinct if they can find “the right team and the right opportunity.”. During the course of an interview with the podcast Dropped Frames, Spencer spoke on the Xbox team’s views on the series Killer Instinct. “There are so many great games in our catalog that we would love to visit …”, He said. “The response when we remade KI at the Xbox One launch was fantastic.”.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite first season will be called "Heroes of Reach"

The Halo Infinite first season is going to be themed around Halo: Reach developer 343 has revealed. The seasonal theme, called "Heroes of Reach", was shared in a recent Inside Infinite blog post. It hinted that items players will be unlocking will be based around the fall of Reach. That was the basis for the fan-favorite Halo: Reach game, so expect a lot of cosmetics to be bleeding over into the seasonal content.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy had a planned multiplayer component

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy originally had a multiplayer component, but the feature was cancelled in the early stages of development. In a thread on Resetera, user Nightengale highlighted the LinkedIn account of Simon Laroche, who is currently working as game director on one of Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla Games' unannounced projects. Between a lengthy stint at Ubisoft Montreal and his current position, Laroche worked at Eidos Montreal on the Guardians of the Galaxy project, as the game's online gameplay director.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Borderlands 3 cross-play update out now alongside new event

The Borderlands 3 cross-play update is live for all platforms, except for PS4 and PS5. Yesterday on June 24, a new blog post over on the official Borderlands 3 website revealed that the cross-play update was finally live for all platforms. The obvious exception here is both the PS4 and PS5, which Borderlands developer Gearbox previously revealed would be excluded from the cross-play update due to certification reasons.
Video GamesGamespot

Free Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on July 9, but Switch owners can sample a portion of the game right now. Capcom has released a free demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on the Nintendo eShop, and any progress you make in it can be carried over to the full game once it releases.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Phil Spencer Expresses Interest In More Killer Instinct

Among the franchises nobody thought might return last year, Killer Instincts was a pleasant surprise. A well-made fighting game by Developers Double Helix Games, Iron Galaxy, and Rare under the supervision of Ken Lobb. Since it arrived on the Xbox One 3 seasons’ worth of content were released with new characters to play as. Since then a lot of people have been clamoring for a new sequel to the title. Thanks to Phil Spencer we now know that while a new Killer Instinct is wanted, there are no plans for it in the future.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Phil Spencer Comments On Upcoming Fable Reboot

The Fable franchise is a massively popular video game. Microsoft is finally taking Fable off the ice and back into the marketplace for fans to pick up. This IP has been dormant for years now but it looks like we are going to receive a reboot here soon exclusively under Microsoft’s platforms. It’s quite an interesting title being developed as well since this is coming from the development studio Playground Games. If you’re not familiar with the name, these are the folks responsible for the line of Forza Horizon racing games, but it looks like they are getting a chance to work on this massive open-world RPG title.
Video Gamesdweb.news

Phil Spencer would like to see another Killer Instinct game on Xbox

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that he’d like to see a new installment in the classic fighting game series Killer Instinct come to Xbox in the future. During Spencer’s appearance in the latest episode of the Dropped Frames podcast, the Xbox exec noted that he’d like to see his team look into ways to bring the series back to Xbox platforms (thanks, VGC).
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Unite is available to play as a network test until tomorrow

A public network test has gone live in Japan for the upcoming Pokemon Unite free-to-play title. Launching next month for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Unite is currently undergoing a public network test in Japan, and as Nintendo Life details, if you create yourself an eShop account for that region, you'll be able to download the game while it's available. An official tweet reveals that the testing period runs from June 24 until June 26. There's no word on whether a public test will be heading West.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Windows 11 reveal confirms Xbox Game Pass and xCloud integration

Windows 11 has a dedicated Xbox app which supports the full Xbox Game Pass library as well as Xbox cloud gaming. Xbox corporate vice-president Sarah Bond outlined Xbox's presence on the upcoming operating system, which is scheduled to launch this holiday season, during Microsoft's reveal stream. We got a glimpse at the Xbox app in action, and while there may be some changes to the exact UI between now and release, it looks like a faithful mix of the console Game Pass browser and the existing Windows Store experience (which will be overhauled for Windows 11).
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Next Dying Light 2 "Dying 2 Know" showcase coming July 1

The next "Dying 2 Know" showcase for Dying Light 2 will air Thursday, July 1. Developer Techland announced the upcoming stream in a short teaser shared with the press. For now, all we know is that the show will start at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST over on the Techland Twitch page. The teaser video suggests that we're in for a look at some new zombie types, but that's admittedly just a guess.