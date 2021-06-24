Killer Instinct is "in our hearts and in our minds" says Xbox boss

The Fable franchise is a massively popular video game. Microsoft is finally taking Fable off the ice and back into the marketplace for fans to pick up. This IP has been dormant for years now but it looks like we are going to receive a reboot here soon exclusively under Microsoft’s platforms. It’s quite an interesting title being developed as well since this is coming from the development studio Playground Games. If you’re not familiar with the name, these are the folks responsible for the line of Forza Horizon racing games, but it looks like they are getting a chance to work on this massive open-world RPG title.