Louisville guard models his game off of Kentucky players

By James Streble
aseaofblue.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville Cardinals JUCO transfer El Ellis spoke to the media Tuesday. He was asked which NBA players he models his game after, and this was the answer that he gave. Louisville fans couldn’t have liked that answer. Usually whenever UofL, current UofL players, or professional former Cardinals are slandered in anyway or whenever Kentucky Wildcats are propped up over Louisville players, their fanbase takes to social media to scold the offender.

www.aseaofblue.com
