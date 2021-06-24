Technical Tidbits 06/24: New football commit for football team

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team landed a significant commit yesterday. Offensive lineman Tyler Gibson, a four-star recruit, has announced his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets. The Johns Creek, Georgia native had offers from other schools including from the power-five conferences. His decision to commit to Tech makes him the eight recruit of the 2022 class. He’s also the first four-star offensive lineman to commit to the Yellow Jackets in the Geoff Collins era. While Gibson won’t officially be joining the team until the summer of 2022, it’s never too early to extend him a warm welcome. Welcome to The Flats!