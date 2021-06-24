Thursday open thread: How many Detroit Lions games do you plan on attending in 2021?
While nothing is official yet, it’s looking extremely likely that the Detroit Lions will host fans again in 2021—perhaps a full stadium’s worth of fans again. Earlier in the week, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state has removed nearly all of their COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor seating capacity for large gatherings. The only thing standing in the way between full crowds at Ford Field is an official announcement from the team.www.prideofdetroit.com