Thursday open thread: How many Detroit Lions games do you plan on attending in 2021?

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile nothing is official yet, it’s looking extremely likely that the Detroit Lions will host fans again in 2021—perhaps a full stadium’s worth of fans again. Earlier in the week, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state has removed nearly all of their COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor seating capacity for large gatherings. The only thing standing in the way between full crowds at Ford Field is an official announcement from the team.

