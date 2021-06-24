Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri conservatives, empowered by GOP control, seek more ideological victories

By Jonathan Shorman
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Abortion access has all but disappeared from Missouri. A 2019 law signed by Gov. Mike Parson bars the procedure after eight weeks of gestation — a near total prohibition. While a federal court has blocked the ban from going into effect as a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates moves forward, women seeking to end their pregnancies have fled to Illinois and Kansas. At Missouri’s sole abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, 50 surgical abortions were performed in 2020, down from the roughly 1,400 the year before.

