SAN DIEGO — Old McDonald had a farm, and so, too, does one of the first-round co-leaders of the 121st U.S. Open. When South African Louis Oosthuizen isn’t busy plotting his away around Torrey Pines’s South Course in a very tidy score of 4-under 67, he’s dreaming of the day that he can work his farm. The question is which one? He already owns one back home in Mossel Bay, South Africa, where he grew up, and recently purchased an 86-acre plot in Ocala, Florida, horse country about 100 miles north of Tampa.