Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

Get to know our newest Hokie – Allie George

Hokiesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG – As it has been done now for several years, the Virginia Tech women's soccer program introduces its signing class in a different way. Rather than announcing all of them and their accomplishments in one release, Tech highlights each new signee individually with her own release and a "Get to Know" Q&A. This method will continue for the 2021 signing class in our "Welcome Wednesday" features until all of the new Hokies have been announced.

hokiesports.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Tech#Sacred Heart Academy#Smu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...