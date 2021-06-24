Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Behind the grass: Baseball to soccer transition no easy feat at Legends Field in KCK

By Briar Napier
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Tyler Stelter had no time to celebrate when the Kansas City Monarchs beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-8 with a walk-off win Sunday at Legends Field. In fact, the moment that the game ended, Legends Field’s head groundskeeper’s work had begun. In less than 72 hours, Stelter’s job was to lead a team of workers to convert a baseball field that had been trudged, stomped and slid upon for six straight days into a shiny, undisturbed, picturesque soccer pitch for a KC NWSL match against Orlando Pride on Wednesday.

