All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Regent Square presents Market Days, an outdoor local artisan market event. The event, which will kick off the last weekend of Pride month, is a pop-up evening art market in partnership with The Art Cellar of Houston. There will be food trucks and a beer from 8th Wonder Brewery as guests peruse local artisans selling jewelry and accessories, artwork, candles, apothecary, and culinary treats. The first 50 attendees will receive complimentary tie-dye t-shirt art kits. Additional tie-dye art kits will be available for purchase for the remainder of the evening.