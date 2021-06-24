Cancel
‘War in the woods’: hundreds of anti-logging protesters arrested in Canada

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in western Canada have arrested more than 270 people as a conflict over old growth logging in British Columbia’s ancient rainforests continues to grow. At the protest blockades in the remote woodland, hundreds of activists have been chaining themselves to giant tripods made from the trunks of felled trees, suspending themselves in trees for days or more at a time, and even securing their arms inside devices called “sleeping dragons” cemented into the roadway.

