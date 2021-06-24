‘War in the woods’: hundreds of anti-logging protesters arrested in Canada

Forestry protesters tried smoke on the water as they attempted to disrupt industry on Nanaimo’s waterfront this week. Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo held a protest at the Port of Nanaimo wharf and Port Drive on Tuesday, June 22. XR member Howard Breen, accompanied by kayakers, swam out to the log booms next to a cargo ship being loaded with raw logs, set off a smoke bomb, and tried to disrupt the loading of the vessel by super-gluing himself to one of the logs next to the ship. Protesters on land, meanwhile, blocked traffic on 1 Port Drive.