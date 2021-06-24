The Most Dangerous Airspace To Fly Through [Infographic]

On May 1st, 2021, President Joe Biden achieved his first 100 days in office and many had concrete expectations for these first 100 days. This historical milestone has long served as an indicator of what new administrations set out to do during their overall term. Policies begin to form, teams begin to get put together, and most importantly, spending begins to take shape. There is no way around the fact that technology begets spending and with the priorities we have as a country, it all begins on where and how investments are made. The big picture is what matters here and the next 1,000 days of visibility (and beyond) are a more proper time frame.