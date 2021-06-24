Cancel
POTUS

The Most Dangerous Airspace To Fly Through [Infographic]

By Niall McCarthy
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago

On May 23, Ryanair Flight 4978 was subject to a bomb threat in Belarussian airspace and escorted to Minsk by a MIG-29 fighter jet where opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested along with his girlfriend. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the incident "in the strongest possible terms" while President of the E.U. Commission Ursula von der Leyen described "the hijacking of the Ryanair plane by the Belarus regime as an attack on democracy". The alarming events in Minsk have served as a reminder that transiting some portions of the world's airspace carry inherent risk.

