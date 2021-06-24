7 Surprising Ways to Lose Weight

There's a new trend taking over TikTok and it's got everyone brewing up a new concoction called Proffee, which is a combination of protein powder and coffee (usually cold brew). Coffee has been known to speed up metabolism and help you burn fat when your body is at a calorie deficit, and help you crush a workout. Meanwhile, protein has been shown to help your body feel full, and also build lean muscle that will burn more calories at rest. So it makes perfect sense that someone got the smart idea to add protein powder to their coffee and call it “Proffee.” Now the Proffee trend is exploding on TikTok and media outlets are covering it like this is the solution – finally – to boosting your metabolism, burning fat faster, and losing weight.