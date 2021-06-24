Public Hearing: Prominence Square (Z21-0002) The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider …

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request Lee Allison of Allison Engineering, on behalf of the property owners, to rezone approximately 24.93 acres from Planned Development (PD) District and Light Industrial (LI) District to General Office (GO) District, and approximately 23.47 acres from Planned Development (PD) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, and approximately 9.7 acres from Planned Development (PD) District to Light Industrial (LI) District, totaling approximately 58.55 acres. The subject site is generally located on the southeast corner of the intersection of University Drive and Loop 288, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.