Mankato, MN

Entertainment calendar

By Edie Schmierbach
The Free Press
The Free Press
 4 days ago

Today

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Chemistry Set.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Russell Alan

The Lucky Lure — Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben Scruggs

Friday

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Saturday

Marian Anderson Day sculpture dedication — 10:30 a.m., Vetter Stone Plaza, corner of Second Street and Walnut Street.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

2 Wheels 2 Heal International motorcycle run — 9 a.m., Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 1200 N River Drive; $20 per bike and additional $10 registration fee for passenger.

Family event: Let’s Pollinate North Mankato — 9 a.m. to noon, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Popcorn Wagon open for season — 10 a.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Family Fun Day/benefit for Alzheimer’s Association — 1-4 p.m., Autumn Grace 118 Raven Court.

Patriotic celebration — 5:30 p.m., near veterans memorial at North Shore Park, Madison Lake.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields

Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

Mankato Area Meets and Cruises car show-cruise 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1421 Premier Drive; benefit for ECHO Food Shelf and BENCHS.

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Monday

North Mankato Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

