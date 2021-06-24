Cancel
Iowa Man Charged With Making a Pipe Bomb Found By Child

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
 4 days ago
An Iowa man has now been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that ended up being found by a young girl. CBS2 reports that the child found the device in a suburb of Des Moines. Investigators say they do not believe that this is connected to another pipe bomb that was found back in March at a nearby polling location.

