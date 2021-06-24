Iowa Man Charged With Making a Pipe Bomb Found By Child

The summer heat certainly doesn't make it easy to care for your lawn. Especially, if you are elderly or disabled. Luckily, a Cedar Rapids teen is here to help. KCRG-TV9 reports that thirteen-year-old Logan Haines from Cedar Rapids has been using his summer free time to help out others. Haines is participating in the 50 Yard Challenge, which challenges kids age seven to 17 to "cut 50 lawns FREE for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, and anyone in need." The challenge is organized by Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service (RMLCS, RWLCS), "an ordinary yard maintenance service committed to establishing an inspiring program to keep youth (girls & boys) on a positive path while learning and understanding their value in society." Kids must register online and will receive a different colored t-shirt for every 10 lawns they mow.