Let’s drop our trowels for a day and go take a look at… Other People's Gardens…

If you’re like me, you’re probably still in the middle of all those start-of-the-season garden chores you thought you’d be done with by Memorial Day. Well, try as we might, it’s virtually impossible to get everything done as quick as we like. We gardeners are optimists and we’re ambitious! Sometimes, though, you need to pull yourself away from that jewel weed that seems to be popping up everywhere in the vegetable patch, from those shrubs that still need to be shaped and that gravel path that’s never perfect (or in my case imperfect by a long shot!) Take some time away from toiling in your dirt and go visit some other folks’ gardens. It will inspire and re-energize you, I promise.