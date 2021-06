We’ve all been there. Going along in life with our bestie and suddenly something happens where you disagree. And there is a fight, or a rupture or a falling out. We feel devastated. How did this happen? Why did this happen? What happens when a friendship fractures? In military life this can be particularly sticky. We move in the same friend circles. We know the same people. Our partners are often acquaintances, friends or coworkers. How do you navigate this? First, I have to say that military friendships are forged in a different fire than some civilian friendships. We can endure more but I also think we expect more. Second, owning your part in the fracture goes a long way.