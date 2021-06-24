‘Less water means more gas’: how drought will test California’s stressed power grid

California and the Southwest face soaring temperatures, severe drought — and a hotter and drier new normal. Here's everything you need to know:. What's the current situation? The West is in the midst of a widespread drought emergency of historic intensity. Seventy-two percent of the West is under "severe" drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and more than 25 percent is in an "exceptional" drought, the most extreme category. Many reservoirs are at record lows; last month Lake Mead, which provides water for 25 million people, hit its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s. Mountain snowpack, which usually feeds reservoirs during the dry months through melting, is nearly nonexistent. And though it's not even summer yet, a record-setting heat wave baked the already parched region last week, sending temperatures up to 107 in Salt Lake, 116 in Las Vegas, and 118 in Phoenix. The current drought "is on track to become the worst that we've seen in at least 1,200 years," said Kathleen Johnson, a paleoclimatologist at the University of California, Irvine.