Energy Industry

‘Less water means more gas’: how drought will test California’s stressed power grid

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the water level in Lake Oroville – California’s second-largest reservoir – was so low that dozens of houseboats were hauled out. There wasn’t enough water to hold them. In a few weeks, officials say, the lake’s water levels are likely to dip even lower – forcing them...

#Drought#Hydroelectric Power#Water Shortages#Power Grid#Natural Gas#Stanford University
EnvironmentPosted by
The Week

The West's megadrought

California and the Southwest face soaring temperatures, severe drought — and a hotter and drier new normal. Here's everything you need to know:. What's the current situation? The West is in the midst of a widespread drought emergency of historic intensity. Seventy-two percent of the West is under "severe" drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and more than 25 percent is in an "exceptional" drought, the most extreme category. Many reservoirs are at record lows; last month Lake Mead, which provides water for 25 million people, hit its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s. Mountain snowpack, which usually feeds reservoirs during the dry months through melting, is nearly nonexistent. And though it's not even summer yet, a record-setting heat wave baked the already parched region last week, sending temperatures up to 107 in Salt Lake, 116 in Las Vegas, and 118 in Phoenix. The current drought "is on track to become the worst that we've seen in at least 1,200 years," said Kathleen Johnson, a paleoclimatologist at the University of California, Irvine.
California Statekalw.org

One Planet: How is California Preparing For A Future With Less Water?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are having a conversation with award winning journalist and author Mark Arax about the looming water shortages in California. In May Gov. Gavin Newsom placed 41 of the state’s 58 counties under a drought emergency. With California in the midst of another drought, how is the state preparing for a possible water shortage?
Energy Industryagupdate.com

Scarcity will require unconventional water sources

Seventy percent of the Earth is covered in oceans, but humanity’s water needs are met by less than one percent of the planet’s total water in the form of aquifers or snowpack-fed rivers. We pump it from the ground, treat it, drink it or spray it on crops, and dispose of it. With global population expected to exceed 10 billion by 2050 and water scarcity a critical challenge, it’s time to rethink that model.
Energy Industrywwdmag.com

Researchers Develop Synthetic Tree for Harvesting Drinking Water

Solar steam generation is a renewable energy technology for water harvesting, desalination, and purification. In Applied Physics Letters, Virginia Tech researchers developed a synthetic tree to enhance solar steam generation (SSG), reported Phys.org. SSG is a promising renewable energy technology for water harvesting, desalination, and purification. In order to execute...
EnvironmentPress Democrat

Manjoo: It’s time to take the drought seriously

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. Drought may be the sneakiest of natural disasters. Although human history teems with people engulfed...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

More than 90% of West threatened by historic drought that may stretch through summer

More than 90% of the American West is in the grip of a historic and life-threatening drought – and summer 2021 is just beginning. A map of the severe conditions released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor – which was started in 2000 and is produced through a partnership of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – showed the vast region in dire straits.
Energy IndustryPhysics World

Solar device generates electricity and desalinates water with no waste brine

A device that can generate electricity while desalinating seawater has been developed by researchers in Saudi Arabia and China, who claim that their new system is highly efficient at performing both tasks. The device uses waste heat from the solar cell for desalination, thereby cooling the solar cell. It also produces no concentrated brine as waste, cutting its potential environmental impact.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Vaccination rates wane in California. Did the state do enough to target those in doubt?

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom routinelyboasts that California has “one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States of America.”. Yet Newsom rarely mentions that vaccinations have largely stagnated in Black and Latino neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus, and in rural outposts where opposition to vaccines runs rampant. In these communities, deep distrust of government and the U.S. healthcare system has collided with California’s high-stakes effort to finish inoculating its 34 million vaccine-eligible residents.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Which Is Better: Wind Turbines vs. Solar Panels for Home

In the U.S., electricity generation accounts for 25% of national greenhouse gas emissions, slightly less than the top-emitting sector, transportation (accounting for 29%). About 60% of that electricity comes from fossil fuels—including natural gas, coal, and petroleum—even though this kind of energy is indisputably the most polluting. Increased concern for the climate crisis has propelled many to install wind turbines or solar panels at home.
Energy IndustryPopular Science

Power companies are lobbying to make rooftop solar more expensive

If you make your own electricity by capturing sunlight hitting your property, how much do you still owe the entity that manages your grid?. That question is fueling conflict across several states as utility companies move to cut back on policies that make rooftop solar cost-effective and appealing for many homeowners. In a recent report, the nonprofit Environment America Research & Policy Center highlighted examples of utility companies and interest groups lobbying to decrease the rate at which rooftop solar owners can sell their power back to the grid.
Energy Industryboisestatepublicradio.org

Conservationists: Idaho Power Illegally Flushes Oil, Grease Into Snake River

An Idaho environmental group is suing Idaho Power, claiming it’s illegally polluting the Snake River through Brownlee Dam in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. In the suit filed in federal court Thursday, Snake River Waterkeeper said water used to cool a powerhouse at the dam gets contaminated with oil and grease from the machinery, which it said is then flushed into the river below.