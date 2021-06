Kalypso Media showed off a brand new gameplay trailer this week as we get a better look at the glory to come from Disciples: Liberation. The trailer gives off a better look at what's to come with a guided chat with the developers showing off everything. What's more, the team has opened up registration for the closed beta, which you can try to take part in by signing up here. The game will be released sometime in Q4 2021, but for now, enjoy learning more about it along with the info we have here.